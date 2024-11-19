Left Menu

Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh Bolster Ties with Focus on Development

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel welcomed Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, gifting him Kutch handicrafts. Yadav expressed interest in adopting Gujarat's development model under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. He reiterated Madhya Pradesh's commitment to accelerating progress with the double-engine government's forward-thinking approach, according to an official release.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel & Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (Photo/@Bhupendrapbjp). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a gesture of camaraderie, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel extended a welcome to his Madhya Pradesh counterpart, Mohan Yadav, on Tuesday. The meeting saw Patel presenting Yadav with the renowned handicrafts of Kutch, symbolizing the shared cultural heritage and mutual respect between the two states.

As per an official release, Chief Minister Yadav voiced a keen interest in understanding the strategies behind Gujarat's emergence as a model state for development. This accomplishment, attributed to the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, provided a blueprint Yadav expressed a desire to replicate in Madhya Pradesh.

Furthermore, Yadav instituted his state's resolve to enhance development efforts through the 'double-engine' government's dynamic and innovative policies. This approach, he noted, is instrumental in propelling Madhya Pradesh towards accelerated progress, signaling a commitment to harnessing strategic governmental synergies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

