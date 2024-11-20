Left Menu

Handwara Police Seize Vehicle in Major Drug Trafficking Crackdown

Handwara Police confiscated a vehicle worth Rs 8.90 lakh linked to drug trafficking in Kupwara, J&K. The vehicle, allegedly bought with drug money by Javed Ahmad Mir, was seized under the NDPS Act. This serves as a testament to police dedication in combating drug-related crime in the region.

20-11-2024
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a decisive move against drug trafficking, Handwara Police have seized a vehicle reportedly purchased through illegal drug proceeds in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. The vehicle, valued at Rs 8.90 lakh, is owned by Javed Ahmad Mir, a local resident of Dardsun Kralpora.

A police statement confirmed, "A vehicle worth Rs 8.90 lakhs, owned by Javed Ahmad Mir from Dardsun Kralpora, Kupwara, has been confiscated under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985." The seizure relates to Case FIR No. 173/2024, registered under Sections 8/21-29 of the NDPS Act at Handwara Police Station. Authorities stated that investigations confirmed the vehicle was acquired via illegal trafficking proceeds.

The police emphasize that this action reflects their firm resolve to combat the drug menace, drawing praise from locals for their efforts to maintain a crime-free community. Handwara Police appeal to residents for continued cooperation in reporting suspected drug activities, underscoring their commitment to community safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

