Russian Farmers Shift from Wheat Amid Global Impacts

Russian farmers are planting less wheat due to significant losses, turning to more profitable crops such as peas, lentils, and sunflowers. This may impact global wheat prices and presents a challenge to Russia's export ambitions. Rising costs and changing weather patterns are prompting farmers to rethink their strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 12:30 IST
Russian farmers are poised to plant less wheat following a year of substantial losses, shifting focus to crops like peas, lentils, and sunflowers that promise higher profits. This decision is likely to influence global wheat prices, affecting major importers such as Egypt.

The decline in wheat planting presents a challenge to President Vladimir Putin's vision of enhancing Russia's agricultural exports. This move comes amidst rising costs, changing weather patterns, and high export duties that have squeezed profit margins.

With wheat production expected to fall to 83 million tons, down from previous highs, and stricter export curbs anticipated, farmers are weighing alternative strategies to sustain their operations. This shift marks a pivotal moment for Russia's agriculture sector amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

