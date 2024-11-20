Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Bye-Elections: Kundarki Leads as Ghaziabad Lags in Voter Turnout

As Uttar Pradesh conducts bye-elections in nine constituencies, voter turnout reaches 20.5% by 11 am, with Kundarki recording the highest at 28.5% and Ghaziabad the lowest at 13%. While the process largely remains peaceful, incidents of stone pelting and clashes were reported in Muzaffarnagar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 13:33 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 13:33 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Election Officer, Navdeep Rinva (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of Uttar Pradesh's bye-elections, a voter turnout of 20.5% was observed by 11 am across nine constituencies, as reported by Navdeep Rinva, the Chief Election Officer. Kundarki leads with a 28.5% turnout, whereas Ghaziabad lags significantly at 13%.

The electoral process has been largely peaceful, according to Rinva, although a stone-pelting incident was registered in Muzaffarnagar. Authorities responded swiftly, ensuring voting could proceed smoothly. Quick action was also taken to replace malfunctioning voting machines across the state.

A clash between two parties arose near Kakaroli in Muzaffarnagar, yet police restored order, allowing continued peaceful voting. The Samajwadi Party raised concerns over alleged police misconduct at Mirapur, urging the Election Commission to ensure fair elections. Vote counting is scheduled for November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

