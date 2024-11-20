Uttar Pradesh Bye-Elections: Kundarki Leads as Ghaziabad Lags in Voter Turnout

In the midst of Uttar Pradesh's bye-elections, a voter turnout of 20.5% was observed by 11 am across nine constituencies, as reported by Navdeep Rinva, the Chief Election Officer. Kundarki leads with a 28.5% turnout, whereas Ghaziabad lags significantly at 13%.

The electoral process has been largely peaceful, according to Rinva, although a stone-pelting incident was registered in Muzaffarnagar. Authorities responded swiftly, ensuring voting could proceed smoothly. Quick action was also taken to replace malfunctioning voting machines across the state.

A clash between two parties arose near Kakaroli in Muzaffarnagar, yet police restored order, allowing continued peaceful voting. The Samajwadi Party raised concerns over alleged police misconduct at Mirapur, urging the Election Commission to ensure fair elections. Vote counting is scheduled for November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)