Raheja Developers Challenges Insolvency Initiation Over Shilas Project
Raheja Developers has approached the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) to contest the insolvency proceedings initiated by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) over a default concerning its Shilas project in Gurugram. The case is centered on claims from over 40 flat buyers alleging a breach of Rs 112.90 crore.
- Country:
- India
Raheja Developers has advanced to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) to challenge the insolvency proceedings started by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), following accusations of default linked to its Shilas project based in Gurugram.
On Tuesday, NCLT ordered the initiation of a Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) following a plea by over 40 flat buyers from the Gurugram project, citing a breach amounting to Rs 112.90 crore.
Despite defenses presented by Raheja Developers citing a 'force majeure' clause, NCLT maintained that statutory compliance issues and litigation with government departments did not exempt the firm from responsibilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hyderabad's Housing Boom: IT Growth Fuels Real Estate Surge
Outcry Over Alleged Molestation at Gurugram Playschool
CRC Group's Bold Leap into Super-Luxury Real Estate
Desperate Search: Gurugram Couple Offers Rs 30,000 for Missing Greyhound in Agra
Innovative 'Artificial Rain' Strategy Tackles Gurugram's Pollution