Dhule Police Seize 10,000 kg Silver Ingots Worth Rs 94.68 Crore

In a significant operation, Dhule police officials conducted a major seizure of silver ingots in Shirpur taluka amid the ongoing state assembly elections. The officials confiscated approximately 10,000 kg of silver, valued at over Rs 94 crore, during a routine vehicle inspection at Thalner village.

As the state engages in polling, law enforcement agencies have intensified their scrutiny of vehicles. Special Inspector General of Police from Nashik, Dattatrya Karale, confirmed the seizure and revealed that the ingots were stashed inside a container.

Preliminary investigations suggest a link to a banking institution, though comprehensive inquiries are still underway. The authorities have yet to release further details on the case as the investigation progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)