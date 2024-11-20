Dhule Police Seize 10,000 kg Silver Ingots Worth Rs 94.68 Crore
Dhule police have intercepted a major haul of silver ingots weighing 10,000 kg and valued at over Rs 94 crore amid assembly elections. The discovery was made during routine vehicle checks in Shirpur taluka, with investigations into the source and purpose of the silver ongoing.
- Country:
- India
In a significant operation, Dhule police officials conducted a major seizure of silver ingots in Shirpur taluka amid the ongoing state assembly elections. The officials confiscated approximately 10,000 kg of silver, valued at over Rs 94 crore, during a routine vehicle inspection at Thalner village.
As the state engages in polling, law enforcement agencies have intensified their scrutiny of vehicles. Special Inspector General of Police from Nashik, Dattatrya Karale, confirmed the seizure and revealed that the ingots were stashed inside a container.
Preliminary investigations suggest a link to a banking institution, though comprehensive inquiries are still underway. The authorities have yet to release further details on the case as the investigation progresses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NCP and BJP Strategize for Unity in Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Showdown in Jharkhand: Soren vs. Modi Ahead of Assembly Elections
Milind Deora's Campaign Ignites Ahead of 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections
BJP Targets Pollution as Key Issue in Delhi Assembly Elections
Kharge Accuses BJP of Eyeing Jharkhand's Riches Amid Assembly Elections