Maharashtra Elections: Webcasting Facilitates Transparency and Vigilance

As Maharashtra conducts assembly elections, webcasting is ensuring transparency across 10,117 polling stations in Mumbai. Despite a low voter turnout of 32.18% by 1 pm, prominent figures like CM Eknath Shinde and PM Modi emphasize the importance of voting in this democratic process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 14:45 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 14:45 IST
District Election Officer and Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In the midst of Maharashtra's assembly elections, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced on Wednesday that voting is underway at approximately 10,117 polling stations in Mumbai.

The BMC detailed that out of 10,117 stations, 2,538 are located in the Mumbai City District, while 7,579 are in the Mumbai Suburban District, equipped with webcasting features to enhance transparency.

District Election Officer and Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani is overseeing the voting process across 36 Assembly Constituencies from a centralized Webcasting Control Room, issuing directives to ensure seamless operations. Webcasting cameras have been installed at all stations to monitor proceedings and prevent any incidents, according to the BMC statement.

The entire voting process is documented, from commencement to conclusion, allowing live, real-time access from any station.

Maharashtra reported a moderate voter turnout of 32.18% by 1 pm, with Mumbai city recording the lowest at 27.73%, contrasted with Gadchiroli's 50.89% turnout.

The call to vote resonated strongly with public figures; veteran lyricist Gulzar and his director daughter Meghna participated, urging citizens to seize their democratic right. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis echoed this, stressing the critical nature of voting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi added his voice via social media platform X, motivating the public to engage actively in the democratic process. With polls open from 7 am to 6 pm, results are anticipated on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

