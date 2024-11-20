Left Menu

High Stakes in Maharashtra: MVA's Confident Bid for Power Amid Voter Surge

As Maharashtra heads to polls, Congress leader Sachin Pilot anticipates victory for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Voter turnout sees a varied yet increasing pattern across districts, with results expected on November 23. The MVA aims to challenge past assembly winners BJP and Shiv Sena.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:32 IST
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With voting underway in Maharashtra's crucial single-phase assembly elections, Congress leader Sachin Pilot expressed confidence in an electoral win for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Pilot assured voters that the process would conclude peacefully, emphasizing that early polling trends were promising for the party and its allies.

As of 3 PM, the state witnessed a varied voter turnout. In the naxal-affected district of Gadchiroli, participation peaked at 62.99 percent, contrasting with Thane's low of 38.94 percent. Meanwhile, Mumbai city reported a turnout of 39.34 percent, marking an upward trend in engagement.

The Election Commission of India provided district-wise turnout data, showing significant figures such as Mumbai Suburban at 40.89 percent, Nagpur at 44.45, and Aurangabad at 47.05 percent. Voting commenced at 7 AM across all 288 assembly seats, with results slated for November 23—a decisive day post the BJP and Shiv Sena's past dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti's Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank's Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

