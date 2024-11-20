FIL Industries Innovates Sustainable Agriculture at CII AgroTech 2024
FIL Industries Private Limited participated in the 16th edition of CII AgroTech India, focusing on sustainable agriculture and technology. The event, inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, showcased global expertise. FIL Industries emphasized its comprehensive role in the agriculture value chain and future sustainable practices.
FIL Industries Private Limited marked its presence at the 16th CII AgroTech India, an event dedicated to sustainable agriculture and technology. Held in Lucknow, the event was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath.
This year's theme, 'Harvesting Innovation for Sustainable Agriculture,' highlighted technological interventions in farming. FIL Industries, an associate sponsor, showcased its comprehensive approach to the agriculture value chain. The event promoted global partnerships and emphasized the industry's future.
Mr. Syed Junaid Altaf, a leader at FIL Industries, participated in discussions on agriculture's future. He emphasized industry-academia partnerships to address challenges like climate change and underscored the importance of farmer collaboration to enhance productivity and risk management.
