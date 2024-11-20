Left Menu

OPEC's Call for Balanced Climate Talks

At the COP29 climate summit in Baku, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais underscored the divine value of oil and gas and emphasized that reducing emissions, not selecting energy sources, should be the core focus of climate discussions. The summit highlighted global efforts to mitigate climate change impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 18:42 IST
Haitham Al Ghais

At the COP29 climate summit in Baku, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais characterized crude oil and natural gas as divine gifts, calling for climate discussions to prioritize emissions reduction over the selection of energy sources. His remarks coincided with a gathering of world governments dedicated to limiting global warming damage.

Al Ghais, echoing Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's defense of the nation's oil and gas sector, proposed that climate goals can be pursued alongside petroleum usage. He emphasized that the crux of the Paris Agreement lies in reducing emissions, not singling out particular energy sources.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Hamel of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum argued for increased natural gas usage alongside carbon capture technologies. He stressed the need for COP29's resultant financing to aid projects that transition away from coal, ensuring inclusive energy transitions consistent with climate goals.

