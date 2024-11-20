OPEC's Call for Balanced Climate Talks

At the COP29 climate summit in Baku, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais characterized crude oil and natural gas as divine gifts, calling for climate discussions to prioritize emissions reduction over the selection of energy sources. His remarks coincided with a gathering of world governments dedicated to limiting global warming damage.

Al Ghais, echoing Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's defense of the nation's oil and gas sector, proposed that climate goals can be pursued alongside petroleum usage. He emphasized that the crux of the Paris Agreement lies in reducing emissions, not singling out particular energy sources.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Hamel of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum argued for increased natural gas usage alongside carbon capture technologies. He stressed the need for COP29's resultant financing to aid projects that transition away from coal, ensuring inclusive energy transitions consistent with climate goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)