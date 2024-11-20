Left Menu

Himachal Governor Advocates for Child Rights at Samagam 2024

The Himachal Pradesh Governor, Shiv Pratap Shukla, highlighted the importance of child rights at the Samagam 2024 event in Lucknow. Organized by Safe Society, the program seeks to align corporate social responsibility with child welfare initiatives, aiming to inspire solutions and commitments for child-friendly practices in communities.

Himachal Governor Advocates for Child Rights at Samagam 2024
Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla. (Photo/X@RajBhavanHP). Image Credit: ANI
In an address at Samagam 2024 in Lucknow, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla emphasized the vital role children play in shaping the nation's future. The event, held at the Uttar Pradesh Raj Bhavan, was organized by Safe Society, a non-profit focusing on child rights and development.

The Governor praised Safe Society's initiative, launched in 2023, for creatively channeling corporate social responsibility funds in line with government schemes to enhance child safety and growth. He noted that the organization provides hope for millions of children aspiring to a brighter and more equitable future.

Highlighting the significance of nurturing young minds, Governor Shukla stressed community responsibility in ensuring every child's dignity and opportunity to learn. He urged individuals to contribute through volunteering, mentoring, and advocating for child-friendly environments. The event witnessed participation from notable figures including Uttar Pradesh's Minister for Rural Development and other dignitaries.

