Empowering Women: Kalyanmayee's Mission at AAI's AGM

Kalyanmayee, the women's welfare wing of AAI, highlighted its dedication to gender inclusivity and women's empowerment at its AGM in Kolkata. Chaired by Shikha Rani, the meeting focused on enhancing workplace policies, skill development workshops, and community outreach aligned with AAI's vision of inclusivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-11-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 19:41 IST
At the recent annual general meeting of Kalyanmayee, the women's welfare arm of the Airports Authority of India, a strong commitment to gender inclusivity and empowerment was once again underscored. Held in Kolkata, the meeting was chaired by Shikha Rani, the all-India president of Kalyanmayee, who laid out the organization's ongoing and future plans.

During the AGM, various initiatives focused on women's welfare were discussed, including the evaluation of current projects and the introduction of innovative programs aimed at personal and professional growth. Enhancing workplace policies and organizing skill development workshops for underprivileged women were central themes, aligning with AAI's overarching goal of inclusivity and empowerment.

Vice Presidents S Subha Nandini, Deepali Saxena, Reena Malhotra, and Chandra Gupta contributed significantly to the strategic roadmap that was laid out, reaffirming the shared commitment to a more equitable future. The AGM reinforced Kalyanmayee's mission to be a powerful force for women within the organization and the broader community.

