Empowering Women: Kalyanmayee's Mission at AAI's AGM

At the recent annual general meeting of Kalyanmayee, the women's welfare arm of the Airports Authority of India, a strong commitment to gender inclusivity and empowerment was once again underscored. Held in Kolkata, the meeting was chaired by Shikha Rani, the all-India president of Kalyanmayee, who laid out the organization's ongoing and future plans.

During the AGM, various initiatives focused on women's welfare were discussed, including the evaluation of current projects and the introduction of innovative programs aimed at personal and professional growth. Enhancing workplace policies and organizing skill development workshops for underprivileged women were central themes, aligning with AAI's overarching goal of inclusivity and empowerment.

Vice Presidents S Subha Nandini, Deepali Saxena, Reena Malhotra, and Chandra Gupta contributed significantly to the strategic roadmap that was laid out, reaffirming the shared commitment to a more equitable future. The AGM reinforced Kalyanmayee's mission to be a powerful force for women within the organization and the broader community.

