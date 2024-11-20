Duo Arrested in Rs 40.7 Lakh Fraud Case in Indore
Two individuals have been apprehended for defrauding a 71-year-old man of Rs 40.7 lakh in Indore, involving a phony 'digital arrest.' Forged documents and impersonation were used to convince the victim. The police have arrested the accused and are investigating further to unearth the entire operation.
In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement officials in Indore have arrested two men linked to a fraudulent 'digital arrest' case that defrauded a senior citizen of Rs 40.7 lakh. The accused, Himmat Devani, 58, and Atul Goswami, 46, both from Gujarat, have been taken into custody and are facing serious charges.
According to the authorities, the elaborate scam unfolded on October 3 when the victim received a call from an impersonator claiming to be a police officer from Bandra Police Station. The con artists presented forged documents, including fake Supreme Court orders, to lend credence to their deceitful narrative.
The victim, misled by the authenticity of the fraudsters' claims, unfortunately transferred the amount but later discovered the deception and filed a police complaint. Subsequent investigations led to the arrests, with police now working to dismantle the fraud network and identify additional suspects.
