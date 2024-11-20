Assam Rifles Seizes Massive Drug Haul in Mizoram Operations

Assam Rifles, collaborating closely with local police forces, successfully intercepted and seized a massive consignment of narcotics in Mizoram's Zokhawthar. The operation, which took place on November 20, resulted in the capture of Methamphetamine tablets and Heroin worth a staggering Rs 85.95 crore.

The first operation was initiated following intelligence reports about suspicious activity across the Tiau River. As Assam Rifles and police units moved in, the suspects managed to evade arrest, escaping to Myanmar but abandoning a significant load. A detailed search led to the recovery of 28.520 kg of Methamphetamine.

In a related operation, authorities apprehended a man and woman, both from Myanmar, found carrying 52 gms of Heroin No 4. The successful bust underscores the Assam Rifles' commitment to tackling drug smuggling, as confirmed by an official release. Further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)