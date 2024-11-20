Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Leaders Explore Gujarat's Development Success

A delegation led by Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav visits Gujarat to study its inclusive development model. Praising Gujarat's public governance and innovation, they learn about its advancements in medical education, renewable energy, MSME sector, and urban development. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel affirms continuous growth under PM Modi's vision.

20-11-2024
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel with MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/X@DrMohanYadav51). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation from Madhya Pradesh, headed by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, embarked on a comprehensive two-day visit to Gujarat. The Madhya Pradesh officials, joined by Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Finance and Energy Minister Kanubhai Desai, and other senior officials, gathered in Gandhinagar for an in-depth examination of Gujarat's inclusive development model, as per a press release.

Commending Gujarat's strides, Chief Minister Yadav highlighted the state's accomplishments under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Gujarat's advancements in public governance, technology, and various sectors were showcased in presentations that touched on medical education, infrastructure, energy efficiency, and urban planning. The delegation expressed admiration for these initiatives, which have made Gujarat a national role model.

Chief Minister Patel reiterated Gujarat's development achievements, driven by the ongoing guidance of Prime Minister Modi. Both leaders emphasized their commitment to furthering the progress of their states, with Yadav keen to explore implementing these initiatives in Madhya Pradesh. The visit concluded with a ceremonial exchange, as Gujarat welcomed future collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

