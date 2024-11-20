Brazil and China Forge New Partnerships Amid BRI Ambiguities

In a significant diplomatic development, Brazil and China have signed 37 agreements encompassing sectors like agriculture, technology, and energy. These deals were ratified during Chinese President Xi Jinping's recent state visit to Brazil, highlighting the deepening cooperation between the two nations.

The Brazilian presidency announced that these agreements are part of ongoing talks held between President Jinping and Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Although Brazil has chosen not to officially join China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), both countries have agreed on protocols to synergize their efforts in relevant areas.

This decision marks a pivotal moment in Brazil-China relations, especially as analysts had anticipated potential strains due to Brazil's position on the BRI. The signed deals, however, suggest a commitment to strengthening bilateral ties despite underlying challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)