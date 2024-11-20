Left Menu

DMK Blasts Central Government, Prepares for 2026 Elections

In a high-level committee meeting, Tamil Nadu's DMK passed six resolutions criticizing the BJP government on issues like violence in Manipur and 'Hindi imposition'. Led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, DMK also discussed organizational changes ahead of the 2026 elections and emphasized campaign readiness.

DMK passes 6 resolutions during high-level meeting. (Photo/DMK). Image Credit: ANI
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) voiced strong criticism against the BJP-led Central Government, adopting six resolutions during its high-level committee meeting held on Wednesday. The gathering, led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin, took place at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, and was attended by senior leaders including Duraimuragan, TR Balu, and Kanimozhi.

The resolutions condemned the Central Government for various issues, such as the violence in Manipur, allegations of 'Hindi imposition', and youth unemployment. They also took a stand against the Waqf Amendment Bill and the 'One Nation, One Election' concept. Additionally, the DMK lauded MK Stalin for implementing welfare schemes under the Dravidian model.

Significant attention was given to organizational strategies ahead of the 2026 state elections, including structural revamps and preparations for the party's general council meeting. The DMK reiterated demands for fair fund distribution, addressed the Sri Lankan fishermen's safety, and urged Prime Minister Modi to focus on Manipur. The party emphasized gearing up for upcoming electoral campaigns and expressed confidence in securing a victory in 2026.

