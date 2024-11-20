Ford's European Restructuring: A Tough Road Ahead

Ford announced its decision to cut approximately 14% of its European workforce, blaming a sluggish electric vehicle (EV) market and stiff competition from subsidized Chinese companies for its financial woes. The job cuts, impacting 4,000 employees, will predominantly affect Germany and Britain, according to the automaker.

The announcement saw Ford's shares drop by 1.8%, with Volkswagen in Germany, threatening similar cuts. As Ford struggles with high operating costs and quality issues in the U.S., its European division faces growing challenges, partially due to trade tensions with China and the fallout from Trump's election win.

Ford's European vice president highlighted the urgent need for restructuring to counterweigh weaker-than-expected EV demand. While German unions demand dialogue, Ford pushes for clearer policy support from the German government, criticizing a lack of incentives and infrastructure for e-mobility.

