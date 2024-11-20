Left Menu

Ford's European Restructuring: A Tough Road Ahead

Ford plans to cut 14% of its European workforce, citing low demand for electric vehicles and competition from Chinese rivals. The majority of the 4,000 job cuts will happen in Germany and Britain, as Ford aims to slash costs amidst economic challenges, pending discussions with unions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 21:31 IST
Ford's European Restructuring: A Tough Road Ahead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ford announced its decision to cut approximately 14% of its European workforce, blaming a sluggish electric vehicle (EV) market and stiff competition from subsidized Chinese companies for its financial woes. The job cuts, impacting 4,000 employees, will predominantly affect Germany and Britain, according to the automaker.

The announcement saw Ford's shares drop by 1.8%, with Volkswagen in Germany, threatening similar cuts. As Ford struggles with high operating costs and quality issues in the U.S., its European division faces growing challenges, partially due to trade tensions with China and the fallout from Trump's election win.

Ford's European vice president highlighted the urgent need for restructuring to counterweigh weaker-than-expected EV demand. While German unions demand dialogue, Ford pushes for clearer policy support from the German government, criticizing a lack of incentives and infrastructure for e-mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024