Left Menu

Germany Secures Shadow Tanker: A Bold Move Against Sanctions Evasion

Germany has confiscated a decrepit tanker, believed to be part of Russia's shadow fleet, found off its northern coast. The tanker, Eventin, was secured along with its oil cargo, following concerns of oil sanction violations and potential environmental hazards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 21-03-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 12:41 IST
Germany Secures Shadow Tanker: A Bold Move Against Sanctions Evasion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany has seized a dilapidated tanker, discovered adrift off its northern coast in January, which is suspected to be part of a shadow fleet employed by Russia to evade oil sanctions, according to a report by Spiegel news magazine on Friday, citing security sources.

The Panama-flagged vessel, named Eventin, was detained by German maritime authorities near the Baltic Sea island of Ruegen. This action prompted a stern rebuke from Berlin toward Moscow. An official confiscation order has been issued, making the ship and its cargo of approximately 100,000 metric tons of oil, valued at about 40 million euros ($43.33 million), the property of Germany.

The tanker, an ageing vessel en route from Russia to Egypt, raised environmental concerns over the risk of an oil spill. The local customs authority and the German foreign office have not yet responded to requests for comment. (Conversion rate: $1 = 0.9231 euros).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025