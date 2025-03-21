Germany Secures Shadow Tanker: A Bold Move Against Sanctions Evasion

Germany has seized a dilapidated tanker, discovered adrift off its northern coast in January, which is suspected to be part of a shadow fleet employed by Russia to evade oil sanctions, according to a report by Spiegel news magazine on Friday, citing security sources.

The Panama-flagged vessel, named Eventin, was detained by German maritime authorities near the Baltic Sea island of Ruegen. This action prompted a stern rebuke from Berlin toward Moscow. An official confiscation order has been issued, making the ship and its cargo of approximately 100,000 metric tons of oil, valued at about 40 million euros ($43.33 million), the property of Germany.

The tanker, an ageing vessel en route from Russia to Egypt, raised environmental concerns over the risk of an oil spill. The local customs authority and the German foreign office have not yet responded to requests for comment. (Conversion rate: $1 = 0.9231 euros).

(With inputs from agencies.)