Odisha Kicks Off Kharif Paddy Procurement in Bargarh

The Odisha government has commenced its Kharif paddy procurement process in Bargarh district, setting a target of 80 lakh tonnes. Farmers will receive Rs 3,100 per quintal, with the state government providing additional assistance. The process will expand to other districts with cooperative societies and central agencies directly procuring from farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-11-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 22:29 IST
On Wednesday, the Odisha government initiated its Kharif paddy procurement process in Bargarh district, marking a major step towards fulfilling an electoral promise. During a ceremonial launch at Kalapani market yard, Minister of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare KC Patra announced that farmers would be remunerated Rs 3,100 per quintal for paddy.

This pricing includes a Rs 800 bonus offered by the state government over the central government's fixed minimum support price of Rs 2,300. Catering to over 1.55 lakh registered farmers, the procurement will employ both cooperative societies and central agencies directly from the point of production. Quality assurance measures include the deployment of testing machines at each mandi.

The procurement operation is under strict supervision, with designated supervisors managing multiple mandis to ensure a seamless process. Notably, district collectors have been empowered to make pivotal decisions in the farmers' interest, while patrol units maintain vigilance along state borders against unapproved paddy inflow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

