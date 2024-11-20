Odisha Kicks Off Kharif Paddy Procurement in Bargarh

On Wednesday, the Odisha government initiated its Kharif paddy procurement process in Bargarh district, marking a major step towards fulfilling an electoral promise. During a ceremonial launch at Kalapani market yard, Minister of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare KC Patra announced that farmers would be remunerated Rs 3,100 per quintal for paddy.

This pricing includes a Rs 800 bonus offered by the state government over the central government's fixed minimum support price of Rs 2,300. Catering to over 1.55 lakh registered farmers, the procurement will employ both cooperative societies and central agencies directly from the point of production. Quality assurance measures include the deployment of testing machines at each mandi.

The procurement operation is under strict supervision, with designated supervisors managing multiple mandis to ensure a seamless process. Notably, district collectors have been empowered to make pivotal decisions in the farmers' interest, while patrol units maintain vigilance along state borders against unapproved paddy inflow.

