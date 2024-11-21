Left Menu

Adani Group Faces Market Turmoil Amid U.S. Fraud Charges

Adani Group's dollar bonds witnessed a sharp decline in Asia markets following fraud and bribery charges against its chairman in New York. Adani Port and Special Economic Zone debt saw significant drops, along with Adani Electricity Mumbai and Adani Transmission bonds, reflecting investor concerns over the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 21-11-2024 06:57 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 06:57 IST
Adani Group Faces Market Turmoil Amid U.S. Fraud Charges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Dollar bonds of Adani Group companies took a nosedive during early trading hours in Asia, spurred by news of legal charges against its billionaire chairman in New York for bribery and fraud.

According to LSEG data, Adani Port and Special Economic Zone debt, with maturity in August 2027, plunged over five cents per dollar.

Similar declines were noted for Adani Electricity Mumbai debt due in February 2030 and bonds issued by Adani Transmission, with decreases exceeding five cents, highlighting investor apprehension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024