Adani Group Faces Market Turmoil Amid U.S. Fraud Charges

Dollar bonds of Adani Group companies took a nosedive during early trading hours in Asia, spurred by news of legal charges against its billionaire chairman in New York for bribery and fraud.

According to LSEG data, Adani Port and Special Economic Zone debt, with maturity in August 2027, plunged over five cents per dollar.

Similar declines were noted for Adani Electricity Mumbai debt due in February 2030 and bonds issued by Adani Transmission, with decreases exceeding five cents, highlighting investor apprehension.

(With inputs from agencies.)