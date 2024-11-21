Adani Group Faces Market Turmoil Amid U.S. Fraud Charges
Adani Group's dollar bonds witnessed a sharp decline in Asia markets following fraud and bribery charges against its chairman in New York. Adani Port and Special Economic Zone debt saw significant drops, along with Adani Electricity Mumbai and Adani Transmission bonds, reflecting investor concerns over the allegations.
Dollar bonds of Adani Group companies took a nosedive during early trading hours in Asia, spurred by news of legal charges against its billionaire chairman in New York for bribery and fraud.
According to LSEG data, Adani Port and Special Economic Zone debt, with maturity in August 2027, plunged over five cents per dollar.
Similar declines were noted for Adani Electricity Mumbai debt due in February 2030 and bonds issued by Adani Transmission, with decreases exceeding five cents, highlighting investor apprehension.
