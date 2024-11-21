Left Menu

Downfall Drama: Adani Bonds in the Eye of a Storm

Adani companies' dollar bond prices plummeted in Asia after their chairman's indictment in New York over bribery and fraud allegations. Bonds for Adani Port, Adani Electricity Mumbai, and Adani Transmission saw significant declines. This marks the largest drop since a negative report by Hindenburg Research in February 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 07:09 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 07:09 IST
Downfall Drama: Adani Bonds in the Eye of a Storm

Prices of dollar bonds linked to Adani companies saw a sharp decline in early Asian trading on Thursday. The drop followed the indictment of the Indian conglomerate's chairman in New York, amid bribery and fraud allegations.

Debt for Adani Port and Special Economic Zone, maturing in August 2027, experienced a fall exceeding five cents, while Adani Electricity Mumbai's debt maturing in February 2030 fell by nearly eight cents. Bonds issued by Adani Transmission also dipped, now trading just above 80 cents, according to LSEG data.

These price declines represent the largest since February 2023 when Hindenburg Research released a critical report on the group's debt levels and tax haven usage. U.S. authorities announced on Wednesday that Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and seven other individuals allegedly agreed to a $265 million bribery scheme involving Indian government officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024