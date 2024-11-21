Delhi Police Enforces Firecracker Ban Amidst Alarming Pollution Levels

The Delhi Police has taken stringent measures against the online sale and delivery of firecrackers within the National Capital Territory, targeting social media and e-commerce platforms. This decisive move is driven by escalating air pollution concerns, with directives issued to protect citizens' health by curbing potential pollution sources.

Platforms have been instructed to promptly remove firecracker listings, disable purchase options for Delhi residents, and enforce location-based sales restrictions. Compliance measures include notifying customers about the prohibition and ensuring delivery services do not engage with firecracker-related consignments. Written confirmation of adherence is also required from these platforms.

These steps follow the Supreme Court's verdict in the 'MC Mehta vs Union of India & Ors' case directing a firecracker ban. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the Environment Department had previously imposed a ban from October 14 to January 1, 2025. The recent Air Quality Index levels have plunged into the 'very poor' category, underscoring the urgency of these actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)