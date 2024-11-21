Delhi Police Enforces Firecracker Ban Amidst Alarming Pollution Levels
The Delhi Police has ordered a halt to the online sale and delivery of firecrackers in response to worsening air pollution. This directive aims to uphold public health and comply with the Supreme Court's order to combat pollution in the National Capital Territory.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Police has taken stringent measures against the online sale and delivery of firecrackers within the National Capital Territory, targeting social media and e-commerce platforms. This decisive move is driven by escalating air pollution concerns, with directives issued to protect citizens' health by curbing potential pollution sources.
Platforms have been instructed to promptly remove firecracker listings, disable purchase options for Delhi residents, and enforce location-based sales restrictions. Compliance measures include notifying customers about the prohibition and ensuring delivery services do not engage with firecracker-related consignments. Written confirmation of adherence is also required from these platforms.
These steps follow the Supreme Court's verdict in the 'MC Mehta vs Union of India & Ors' case directing a firecracker ban. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the Environment Department had previously imposed a ban from October 14 to January 1, 2025. The recent Air Quality Index levels have plunged into the 'very poor' category, underscoring the urgency of these actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Busted at Gunpoint: Delhi Police Nabs Grocery Store Robbers
Elon Musk's Meme-Fueled Reaction to US Election: A Social Media Spectacle
Revenge via Social Media: A Case of Obscenity and Identity Theft in Odisha
Delhi Police Files FIR Against AAP MLA for Alleged Assault During MCD Raid
Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Caught in Bribery Scandal