NIA Raids Widen in Jammu and Kashmir Terror Funding Crackdown

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its crackdown on terrorism-related activities in Jammu and Kashmir by conducting raids across eight locations. These raids are part of the ongoing investigation into terrorist infiltration and narco-terror financing linked to Pakistan-based groups.

On Wednesday, the NIA arrested Muneer Ahmad Banday, a key figure in a 2020 narco-terrorism case. Banday had evaded arrest for four years and was instrumental in a conspiracy hatched by banned terrorist organizations to fund their activities by trafficking narcotics.

The investigation began in June 2020 after police in Handwara, Kupwara, seized a significant cache of narcotics and cash, unraveling a complex network involving operatives from Lashkar-E-Taiba and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen. The agency is committed to dismantling these networks and halting terror funding in the region.

