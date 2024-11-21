Left Menu

NIA Raids Widen in Jammu and Kashmir Terror Funding Crackdown

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at eight locations in Jammu and Kashmir, targeting narco-terror funding linked to banned terrorist outfits. Key conspirator Muneer Ahmad Banday, wanted since 2020, was arrested. The crackdown aims to dismantle the terror network and disrupt funding sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 10:01 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 10:01 IST
NIA Raids Widen in Jammu and Kashmir Terror Funding Crackdown
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its crackdown on terrorism-related activities in Jammu and Kashmir by conducting raids across eight locations. These raids are part of the ongoing investigation into terrorist infiltration and narco-terror financing linked to Pakistan-based groups.

On Wednesday, the NIA arrested Muneer Ahmad Banday, a key figure in a 2020 narco-terrorism case. Banday had evaded arrest for four years and was instrumental in a conspiracy hatched by banned terrorist organizations to fund their activities by trafficking narcotics.

The investigation began in June 2020 after police in Handwara, Kupwara, seized a significant cache of narcotics and cash, unraveling a complex network involving operatives from Lashkar-E-Taiba and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen. The agency is committed to dismantling these networks and halting terror funding in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024