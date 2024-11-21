Left Menu

Karnataka Lokayukta Cracks Down on Corruption: Major Raids Across Districts

The Karnataka Lokayukta, the state's anti-corruption agency, intensified its crackdown with raids across multiple districts, targeting officials in a corruption probe. The operation covered 25 locations linked to government officers, continuing the agency's ongoing efforts to root out corruption following similar actions carried out in July.

Karnataka Lokayukta conducts multiple raids (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a sweeping move against corruption, Karnataka's anti-corruption agency, the Lokayukta, launched significant raids on Thursday across several districts, including Kolar, Bengaluru City, and Mandya. This enforcement action is linked to four cases registered with the agency against government officials.

The raids, targeting approximately 25 locations and inspecting records, involve senior government figures like Krishnaveni MC, a Senior Geologist, and Mahesh, MD of Kaveri Neeravai Nigama at the Surface Water Data Centre in Bengaluru. Included in the crackdown are NK Thippe Swamy, the Director of Town and Country Planning, and Mohan K, the Excise Superintendent in Bengaluru City, as officials brace for increasing scrutiny.

This operation is reminiscent of the Lokayukta's July efforts, which saw multi-district operations targeting 12 state officials, resulting in 54 raids. Prominent figures in those actions included CT Muddu Kumar from the Industries and Commerce Department and Ramesh Kumar of the Commercial Tax Division, highlighting the agency's relentless pursuit of graft within government ranks. More details on the current raids are anticipated as investigations progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

