Odisha Security Forces Neutralize Maoist, Intensify Anti-Naxal Operations

In a recent encounter, Odisha's security forces killed a Maoist in Malakangiri, while seizing an AK-47 rifle. Discussions on Naxal eradication efforts also took place between Chhattisgarh's CM and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, emphasizing progress and future plans for a Naxal-free India by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 11:30 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 11:30 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant security operation, Odisha's forces neutralized a Maoist during a fierce exchange of fire in Malakangiri district on Wednesday, confirming police sources. The incident unfolded along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border, marking another step in the ongoing crackdown on Naxal insurgency in the region.

Authorities announced the recovery of an AK-47 rifle from the Maoist cadre after the encounter led by Odisha's Special Operation Group (SOG). The operation has been further intensified as top officials, including the Director General of Police, lauded the collaborative efforts between Kandhamal Police, the Intelligence Directorate, and Operational Headquarters.

Meanwhile, strategic discussions transpired at the national level, with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. Their talks focused on accelerating development and peace initiatives in Naxal-affected areas, underscoring recent successes such as the elimination of nearly 200 Naxals and the surrender of hundreds more. The state government remains committed to eradicating Naxal presence by March 2026, aligning with national objectives for a peaceful future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

