Karnataka Minister Clarifies BPL Card Eligibility Amid Opposition Fury

Amid rising tensions concerning the Karnataka government's decision to scrutinize Below Poverty Line (BPL) ration cards, the state's Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa has provided assurances, stating that eligible families' cards would remain intact. The opposition, led by the BJP, has challenged this initiative, calling for Muniyappa's resignation.

The government is conducting a thorough review of BPL cardholders to identify and reclaim cards held by those deemed ineligible. Minister Muniyappa has emphasized that merely a small fraction—one to two percent—of BPL cards have transitioned to Above Poverty Line (APL) status. He reassured, "There will be no cancellation of BPL cards, and rice will be distributed next week. The state possesses sufficient funds to facilitate Direct Bank Transfers (DBT)." Furthermore, only government employees and income tax payers will observe changes in their card status.

Facing the BJP's demand for his resignation over this issue, Muniyappa retorted that it was the opposition's duty to make such demands. He highlighted that the review resulted in the revision of 4,036 government employee cards, with 1,02,509 under scrutiny, leading to the cancellation of 8,647 BPL cards.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar criticized the BJP for allegedly politicizing the BPL card review process. He argued that the government aims to ensure cards are held by truly deserving citizens, describing accusations of food deprivation as unfounded. He referenced the high percentage of BPL cardholders in his constituency, emphasizing the necessity of a fair review.

(With inputs from agencies.)