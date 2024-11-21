Indian Navy's Sea Vigil-24: Tactical Triumph in Simulated Hostage Crisis

The Indian Navy executed a successful tactical phase of Sea Vigil-24, simulating a VVIP hostage situation at Victoria Memorial, Kolkata. The exercise, as per an official release, underscored robust inter-agency collaboration and the Indian Navy's adept handling of evolving security threats with precision.

The operation commenced with the CISF's Quick Reaction Teams acting swiftly as first responders, effectively containing the initial threat. Additional units from neighboring CISF contingents bolstered perimeter security, ensuring crowd control and reinforcing the security perimeter.

The Indian Army was integral to the operation, deploying sniper teams at strategic vantage points to neutralize high-risk targets. Their involvement was critical in managing the scenario efficiently, maintaining control with precision.

Collaboration with Victoria Memorial management proved vital, as they provided security forces with real-time access to site layouts, security systems, and logistical support. This enabled meticulous planning and minimal risk execution.

Thanks to seamless coordination between the Navy, CISF, Indian Army, and Victoria Memorial, the threat was neutralized, hostages rescued, and normalcy restored. Sea Vigil-24 highlights India's readiness for security challenges and commitment to safeguarding its citizens and heritage.

