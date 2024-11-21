Left Menu

Indian Navy's Sea Vigil-24: Tactical Triumph in Simulated Hostage Crisis

The Indian Navy's Sea Vigil-24 at Kolkata's Victoria Memorial showcased a coordinated security response to a simulated VVIP hostage crisis. The exercise emphasized inter-agency collaboration and rapid readiness in addressing security threats, with successful operations led by the CISF, Indian Army, and Navy, restoring normalcy swiftly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 14:10 IST
Indian Navy's Sea Vigil-24: Tactical Triumph in Simulated Hostage Crisis
Indian Navy demonstrates tactical response at Sea Vigil-24 in Kolkata (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy executed a successful tactical phase of Sea Vigil-24, simulating a VVIP hostage situation at Victoria Memorial, Kolkata. The exercise, as per an official release, underscored robust inter-agency collaboration and the Indian Navy's adept handling of evolving security threats with precision.

The operation commenced with the CISF's Quick Reaction Teams acting swiftly as first responders, effectively containing the initial threat. Additional units from neighboring CISF contingents bolstered perimeter security, ensuring crowd control and reinforcing the security perimeter.

The Indian Army was integral to the operation, deploying sniper teams at strategic vantage points to neutralize high-risk targets. Their involvement was critical in managing the scenario efficiently, maintaining control with precision.

Collaboration with Victoria Memorial management proved vital, as they provided security forces with real-time access to site layouts, security systems, and logistical support. This enabled meticulous planning and minimal risk execution.

Thanks to seamless coordination between the Navy, CISF, Indian Army, and Victoria Memorial, the threat was neutralized, hostages rescued, and normalcy restored. Sea Vigil-24 highlights India's readiness for security challenges and commitment to safeguarding its citizens and heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024