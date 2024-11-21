Massive Corruption Raids Uncover Wealth in Karnataka

Earlier today, the Karnataka Lokayukta executed extensive raids, uncovering a substantial cache of cash, jewelry, and luxury items. These operations, conducted across Kolar, Bengaluru City, and Mandya, were part of an ongoing anti-corruption crackdown involving multiple cases against officials from various state departments.

According to reports, approximately 25 locations associated with government officers were thoroughly inspected by the Lokayukta. Notably, in Chikkaballapur, raids targeted Krishnaveni MC, a Senior Geologist with the Department of Mines and Geology, while in Mandya, surveillance focused on Mahesh, Managing Director of Kaveri Neeravai Nigama at the Surface Water Data Centre in Bengaluru.

The action extended to several high-profile officials, including NK Thippe Swamy, Director of Town and Country Planning, and Mohan K, Excise Superintendent in Bengaluru. This follows a similar operation in July, where the Lokayukta examined 54 locations connected to officials across six districts, emphasizing its proactive stance against corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)