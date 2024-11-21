Left Menu

Massive Corruption Raids Uncover Wealth in Karnataka

The Karnataka Lokayukta's extensive raids across multiple districts have led to the seizure of significant cash, jewelry, and valuables. Targeted at corrupt officials, these raids highlight ongoing investigations into maladministration across various departments, underscoring the state's commitment to addressing corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 14:12 IST
Massive Corruption Raids Uncover Wealth in Karnataka
Cahs and jewellery recovered during raids (Pic source: Karnataka Lokayukta) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Earlier today, the Karnataka Lokayukta executed extensive raids, uncovering a substantial cache of cash, jewelry, and luxury items. These operations, conducted across Kolar, Bengaluru City, and Mandya, were part of an ongoing anti-corruption crackdown involving multiple cases against officials from various state departments.

According to reports, approximately 25 locations associated with government officers were thoroughly inspected by the Lokayukta. Notably, in Chikkaballapur, raids targeted Krishnaveni MC, a Senior Geologist with the Department of Mines and Geology, while in Mandya, surveillance focused on Mahesh, Managing Director of Kaveri Neeravai Nigama at the Surface Water Data Centre in Bengaluru.

The action extended to several high-profile officials, including NK Thippe Swamy, Director of Town and Country Planning, and Mohan K, Excise Superintendent in Bengaluru. This follows a similar operation in July, where the Lokayukta examined 54 locations connected to officials across six districts, emphasizing its proactive stance against corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024