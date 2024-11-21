India's Steel Future Celebrated at National Metallurgists Awards

At the National Metallurgists Awards, Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy underscored the integral role of metallurgy and steelmaking in shaping India's economic future. The event celebrated innovation and dedication in the field, setting the stage for ambitious growth and environmental goals.

In his address, Kumaraswamy noted the steel industry's critical contribution to India's infrastructural and defense advancements, crucial to the country's aim of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy. He highlighted the challenges of market volatility and the urgency of sustainable practices, reaffirming the government's support through initiatives like the National Steel Policy 2017 and the PLI Scheme.

The minister advocated for collaboration between industry and academia to drive innovation, particularly in specialty steel. Emphasizing efforts towards net-zero emissions by 2070, he called for adopting hydrogen-based steelmaking and renewable energy. During the ceremony, standout contributions were recognized, including Shasi S. Mohanty's Lifetime Achievement Award in metallurgy.

(With inputs from agencies.)