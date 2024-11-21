Exit Polls: Forecasts Indicate Favorable Outcomes for Mahayuti and NDA Alliances in Maharashtra and Jharkhand

In an early analysis of the exit polls for the assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, as well as recent by-elections, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed optimism. He believes the results will align with expectations, emphasizing the delivery and efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside the BJP cadre's commitment.

With polls just concluded, early exit data indicates the ruling Mahayuti coalition, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, is poised to maintain its hold over Maharashtra. Their main opposition, Maha Vikas Aghadi, formed by Congress and allied factions of Shiv Sena and NCP, has also shown substantial traction according to surveys.

In Jharkhand, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance appears in a favorable position to capture leadership from the current JMM-led administration. Surveys varied slightly in seat predictions, but the general consensus leans towards a potential NDA victory, supported by alliances with regional parties, against the opposition's concerted efforts.

