Left Menu

Ambuja Cements Reacts to U.S. DOJ and SEC Actions on Azure

Ambuja Cements Ltd has acknowledged the actions taken by the U.S. Department of Justice and SEC involving former directors and officers of Azure. The company has been cooperative and stresses their commitment to governance and clean energy solutions, noting the individuals in question have been separated from Azure for over a year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 16:21 IST
Ambuja Cements Reacts to U.S. DOJ and SEC Actions on Azure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ambuja Cements Ltd, the cement manufacturing giant, has officially addressed actions undertaken by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) concerning former directors and officers of Azure Power Global Ltd.

The company has been actively cooperating with the relevant agencies and intends to continue doing so, emphasizing its commitment to upholding stringent governance standards. Ambuja assures stakeholders that the individuals referenced in the U.S. actions have been separated from Azure for more than a year.

Azure's pledge towards maintaining robust governance is part of its ongoing mission to provide clean energy solutions. Ambuja's reassurance reflects its dedication to transparency and ethical practices in the business landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024