Ambuja Cements Reacts to U.S. DOJ and SEC Actions on Azure
Ambuja Cements Ltd has acknowledged the actions taken by the U.S. Department of Justice and SEC involving former directors and officers of Azure. The company has been cooperative and stresses their commitment to governance and clean energy solutions, noting the individuals in question have been separated from Azure for over a year.
Ambuja Cements Ltd, the cement manufacturing giant, has officially addressed actions undertaken by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) concerning former directors and officers of Azure Power Global Ltd.
The company has been actively cooperating with the relevant agencies and intends to continue doing so, emphasizing its commitment to upholding stringent governance standards. Ambuja assures stakeholders that the individuals referenced in the U.S. actions have been separated from Azure for more than a year.
Azure's pledge towards maintaining robust governance is part of its ongoing mission to provide clean energy solutions. Ambuja's reassurance reflects its dedication to transparency and ethical practices in the business landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
