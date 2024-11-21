Illuminating Mahakumbh 2025: A Divine Spectacle Awaits

The Yogi Adityanath administration is channeling efforts to transform Mahakumbh 2025 into a divine spectacle by adorning the entire fair area with decorative lighting. An ambitious Rs 8 crore project overseen by Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd involves installing 485 stylish streetlight poles throughout the grounds, extending a warm welcome to devotees on key paths leading to the Sangam. This initiative promises a unique fusion of Indian culture and modern technology, aimed at providing a spiritual experience for attendees.

Manoj Gupta, Superintending Engineer of Mahakumbh, emphasized, "Under CM Yogi Adityanath's guidance, the Electricity Department is executing expansive initiatives to amplify the grandeur of Mahakumbh. Essential routes, including Lal Sadak, Kali Sadak, Triveni Sadak, and the Parade area, will be illuminated with these decorative lights and designer poles." Themed around Hindu deities such as Lord Shiva, Ganesha, and Vishnu, the lighting scheme is designed to enhance spiritual tranquility and aesthetic appeal for devotees.

Executive Engineer Anoop Singh added that permanent poles are replacing temporary structures this time, preserving the beauty of the area post-Mahakumbh. With completion set for December 15, the endeavor will offer a breathtaking view of the fairgrounds at night. Through this first-of-its-kind integration of technology and heritage, the initiative strives to make Mahakumbh 2025 an unforgettable event, positioning it as a world-class attraction and a testament to India's deep-rooted cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)