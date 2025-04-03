Left Menu

The Dhanuka Family Trust, led by Dr. R.G. Agrawal, celebrated Vikram Samvat 2082 with a vibrant event attended by dignitaries, including former President Ram Nath Kovind. The event emphasized agriculture, sustainability, and cultural heritage, uniting traditional values with modern advancements for a prosperous and self-reliant India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 18:55 IST
Celebrating Vikram Samvat 2082: A Grand Welcome to Tradition and Modernity
Dhanuka Family Trust Celebrates the Advent of Vikram Samvat 2082 with Ram Nath Kovind, 14th President of India. Image Credit: ANI
On the auspicious occasion of Vikram Samvat 2082, the Dhanuka Family Trust, steered by Dr. R.G. Agrawal, marked the traditional New Year with grandeur and cultural fervor in New Delhi.

The event took place on March 31st. It featured a spiritual and cultural tribute to Sri Radhey Raas Behari and Lord Krishna, highlighting India's rich heritage. Attendees were enthralled by a special performance from the Madhavas Band, enhancing feelings of joy and devotion.

Notable figures were in attendance, including the 14th President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Member of Parliament Shri Jagdambika Pal, former National Green Tribunal Chairman Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, and RSS Regional Coordinator Shri Pawan Jindal. Together with agricultural fraternity, policymakers, and industry leaders, they envisioned a future of agricultural prosperity and cultural preservation.

The Dhanuka Family Trust demonstrated a blend of tradition with modernity through rituals, music, and cultural discourse. Dr. Agrawal emphasized agricultural sustainability and India's heritage, advocating for reduced GST on agricultural essentials to aid transparency and affordability for farmers.

Dr. Agrawal's message underscored the legacy of Emperor Vikramaditya and the principles of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, urging unity and prosperity. Prayers concluded the event, echoing a vision for a peaceful, self-reliant Bharat, aligned with the Trust's mission to uphold agricultural and cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

