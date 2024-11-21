Left Menu

CM Bhupendra Patel Kicks Off 11th Chintan Shibir at Somnath

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel began the 11th Chintan Shibir at Somnath Temple with worship routines. The event features group discussions on state development and administrative strategies. Established by PM Modi in 2003, the Shibir aims at evolutionary governance practices with a focus on technology and local growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:54 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 17:54 IST
CM Bhupendra Patel Kicks Off 11th Chintan Shibir at Somnath
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel worships Somnath Mahadev (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel marked his arrival at the historic Somnath Temple for the 11th Chintan Shibir by participating in religious ceremonies, including worshipping the Jyotirling and performing the Someshwar Puja. This was followed by a warm welcome from J.D. Parmar and Yogendra Desai from the Somnath Trust.

CM Patel not only prayed for the welfare of Gujarat's citizens but also launched a new documentary intended to enlighten devotees visiting the Somnath Trust Information Center. The Chintan Shibir, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2003, continued its strategic tradition of enhancing administrative frameworks.

This year's Chintan Shibir, commencing on November 21, includes intense discussions on boosting employment, increasing rural income, and evolving government schemes. It also incorporates expert talks on the potential of Deep tech, AI, and data analytics, demonstrating the state's focus on modern governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024