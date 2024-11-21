CM Bhupendra Patel Kicks Off 11th Chintan Shibir at Somnath

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel marked his arrival at the historic Somnath Temple for the 11th Chintan Shibir by participating in religious ceremonies, including worshipping the Jyotirling and performing the Someshwar Puja. This was followed by a warm welcome from J.D. Parmar and Yogendra Desai from the Somnath Trust.

CM Patel not only prayed for the welfare of Gujarat's citizens but also launched a new documentary intended to enlighten devotees visiting the Somnath Trust Information Center. The Chintan Shibir, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2003, continued its strategic tradition of enhancing administrative frameworks.

This year's Chintan Shibir, commencing on November 21, includes intense discussions on boosting employment, increasing rural income, and evolving government schemes. It also incorporates expert talks on the potential of Deep tech, AI, and data analytics, demonstrating the state's focus on modern governance.

