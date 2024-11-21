Market Mayhem: Adani Group Impact

The financial market took a significant hit as investors suffered losses amounting to Rs 5.27 lakh crore. This downturn was predominantly due to a steep decline in Adani group stocks following bribery charges against Gautam Adani.

The Sensex index fell by 422.59 points, leading to a reduction in overall market value by Rs 5,27,767.57 crore. The selling pressure was exacerbated by global geopolitical tensions and a brief resurgence of selling by Foreign Institutional Investors.

While the services, utilities, commodities, oil & gas, power, and auto sectors experienced declines, sectors like healthcare, IT, and realty managed to post gains, partially offsetting the day's overall losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)