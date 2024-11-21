Akhilesh Yadav Praises Voter Courage Amid Alleged Police Intimidation in Muzaffarnagar

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has accused police officers in Muzaffarnagar's Kakrouli area of intimidating voters during the by-elections, particularly appreciating the women who resisted these alleged threats. Yadav claimed that police showed weapons to voters to deter them from casting their ballots.

Following these allegations, Yadav urged the Election Commission to suspend the Station House Officer of Kakrouli police station, accusing him of using a revolver to threaten voters in Meerapur. In response to the situation, a clash reportedly ensued, with a group hurling stones at the police.

The District Magistrate of Muzaffarnagar confirmed that law enforcement responded to the disturbance, asserting that no threats were made. Voting occurred across several regions, with outcomes critical for the National Democratic Alliance, which aims to recover from previous electoral losses in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)