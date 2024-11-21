High Voter Turnout Marks Vibrant Jharkhand Elections

In a lively electoral exercise, Jharkhand recorded a noteworthy 67.74% voter turnout across two phases, as confirmed by the state's Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar on Thursday. Despite mixed predictions from exit polls, there are no recommendations for repoll in any constituency.

The elections, conducted on November 13 and 20, culminate with the results announcement on November 23. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, including the All Jharkhand Students Union, Janata Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party, is anticipated to outperform the prevailing Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led coalition according to most exit polls.

Pivotal candidates from the JMM involved Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana Soren, and sister-in-law Sita Soren. The BJP's line-up featured former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi and several other significant leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)