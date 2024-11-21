Left Menu

Save Milan: Reviving the City's Building Boom

The Italian parliament passed a new bill to resolve Milan's construction issues caused by multiple legal investigations. The 'Save Milan' bill, supported by both the ruling coalition and opposition, aims to simplify and expedite building procedures, potentially rejuvenating real estate activities in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 20:38 IST
Save Milan: Reviving the City's Building Boom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Italian parliament has approved a new piece of legislation aimed at overcoming a construction deadlock in Milan, Italy's financial and cultural heart. The 'Save Milan' bill, supported by a broad political coalition, seeks to streamline urban planning laws amid ongoing legal investigations.

Since the 2015 Expo exhibition, Milan has become a prime location for real estate investments, attracting over $30 billion. However, a backlash from residents against rapid urbanization led to dozens of stalled construction projects amidst legal scrutiny over the issuance of building permits.

The new law facilitates quicker, less costly processes for developers, potentially unblocking halted projects. It allows replacements of existing buildings with high-rises through simpler permits, reducing both administrative burdens and associated costs. While the law offers clarity for developers, investigations into alleged fraud will proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024