Bengaluru Tech Summit Celebrates Innovation, Excellence

Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024 showcases cutting-edge initiatives that promise to shape future projects, as emphasized by Minister Sharan Prakash Patil. Awards were presented to innovators, and the summit highlighted Bengaluru's role as a global innovation hub. Patil urged the development of people-centric technologies to solve real-world challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 21:00 IST
Karnataka Minister Sharan Prakash Patil (Third from right) (Photo/press release). Image Credit: ANI
The Bengaluru Tech Summit, an emblem of the city's innovative legacy, garnered attention once more, marking its prestigious place on the global tech scene. Minister for Medical Education, Skill Development, and Livelihood, Sharan Prakash Patil, noted that the advanced initiatives displayed are set to influence people-centric ventures of tomorrow.

Addressing attendees at Bengaluru Palace Grounds, the minister underlined the summit's pivotal function in nurturing resilience, innovation, and technological strides, asserting that these principles collectively propel progress. 'Bengaluru,' Patil declared, 'is not only the cradle of remarkable ideas but also a portal for startups to explore novel prospects.'

The summit's awards acknowledged not merely achievements but celebrated dogged determination, creativity, and transformative milestones. Minister Patil expressed his hopes that these feats would galvanize others, emphasizing the importance of innovation that addresses real-world issues and accents on people-first advancements.

Concluding his speech, Minister Patil called for collective action, encouraging the city to present 'Our Bengaluru, Our Innovation, Our Excellence' to the world, as a beacon for future pioneering developments. The summit was attended by influential figures such as IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge and Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre.

(With inputs from agencies.)

