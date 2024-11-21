President Murmu Illuminates Unity at Hyderabad's Koti Deepotsavam 2024

President Droupadi Murmu graced the Koti Deepotsavam-2024 held at the NTR Stadium in Hyderabad. During her address, she expressed delight in participating in the event, celebrated for its deep roots in Telugu art, culture, and heritage.

Highlighting the metaphorical significance of lighting lamps, President Murmu encouraged the nation to transition from darkness to light and ignorance to knowledge, urging citizens to embrace resolutions aimed at guiding the country towards continuous development, truth, and inclusivity.

She emphasized that India's path to holistic development requires collective efforts and cultural preservation. Emphasizing unity, President Murmu's visit aligns with a broader push for inclusive growth, a sentiment echoed by Rajnath Singh amid the ongoing spiritual celebrations at Koti Deepotsavam in Hyderabad.

