Left Menu

DRL Tezpur Celebrates 63 Years of Scientific Excellence

The Defence Research Laboratory in Tezpur marked its 63rd Lab Raising Day with esteemed guests, highlighting six decades of groundbreaking research and contributions to national security. The event emphasized innovation, collaboration, and the lab's pivotal role in addressing regional challenges in Northeast India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 21:53 IST
DRL Tezpur Celebrates 63 Years of Scientific Excellence
Defence Research Laboratory celebrates 63rd Lab Raising Day in Assam's Tezpur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Defence Research Laboratory (DRL) in Tezpur observed its 63rd Lab Raising Day with fervor and pride. Esteemed guests, including Assam Agricultural University Vice Chancellor Bidyut Chandan Deka, attended the event as Chief Guest, alongside District Commissioner Ankur Bharali and 375 Composite Artillery Brigade Commander Brig. Saurabh Joshi as Guests of Honour.

Distinguished retired officers and staff added nostalgia to the celebration, reflecting on the lab's illustrious six-decade journey. DRL Director Dev Vrat Kamboj opened the ceremony, highlighting the lab's recent achievements and stressing the need for reform and transformation in research and development to tackle emerging challenges.

A documentary showcased DRL's research milestones and contributions to scientific innovation and national security. Brig. Joshi applauded the lab's technological solutions for Army personnel in the Northeast, emphasizing its nation-building role. Deka called for enhanced collaboration between DRL and Assam Agricultural University, envisioning shared goals through future synergistic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024