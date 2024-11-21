DRL Tezpur Celebrates 63 Years of Scientific Excellence

The Defence Research Laboratory (DRL) in Tezpur observed its 63rd Lab Raising Day with fervor and pride. Esteemed guests, including Assam Agricultural University Vice Chancellor Bidyut Chandan Deka, attended the event as Chief Guest, alongside District Commissioner Ankur Bharali and 375 Composite Artillery Brigade Commander Brig. Saurabh Joshi as Guests of Honour.

Distinguished retired officers and staff added nostalgia to the celebration, reflecting on the lab's illustrious six-decade journey. DRL Director Dev Vrat Kamboj opened the ceremony, highlighting the lab's recent achievements and stressing the need for reform and transformation in research and development to tackle emerging challenges.

A documentary showcased DRL's research milestones and contributions to scientific innovation and national security. Brig. Joshi applauded the lab's technological solutions for Army personnel in the Northeast, emphasizing its nation-building role. Deka called for enhanced collaboration between DRL and Assam Agricultural University, envisioning shared goals through future synergistic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)