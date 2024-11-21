Tragedy Strikes Nursing College: Classmates Held in Student's Death Case

Three girl students were taken into custody on Thursday linked to the suicide of a nursing student in Pathanamthitta district last week, according to police reports.

Officers stated that Ammu Sajeev, a 22-year-old final-year BSc nursing student, allegedly died by suicide by leaping from the third floor of her hostel at SME Nursing College in Chuttippara. The tragic incident took place on the night of November 15.

Investigations unveiled Ammu's diary entry 'I quit' before her untimely demise. Her father had earlier accused some classmates of mentally torturing his daughter, suggesting her life was under threat. Health authorities, including State Health Minister Veena George, have called for an inquiry into the matter, while charges of abetment of suicide await those in custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)