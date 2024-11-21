Left Menu

Woman Hospitalized After Blaze at Tirupati Restaurant

A woman suffered critical injuries during a fire at a fast-food outlet in Tirumala, Tirupati district. Firefighters quickly contained the fire, with investigations underway to ascertain the cause. A gas leak is suspected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 23:04 IST
Visuals from the spot of the fire (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Thursday evening, a fire erupted at a fast-food restaurant near the Nandakam Guest House in Tirumala, Tirupati, leaving a woman seriously injured, fire officials reported. The flames rapidly swept through the kitchen area of Sri Lakshmi Narayana fast food.

Prompt action by the hotel staff saw the injured woman quickly admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. While the exact cause of the blaze remains unconfirmed, speculation suggests a possible gas leak could be at fault, according to initial findings by the fire department.

Two fire tenders dispatched to the scene managed to extinguish the fire in a timely manner, preventing further damage. Authorities have launched a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

