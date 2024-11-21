Woman Hospitalized After Blaze at Tirupati Restaurant

In a tragic incident on Thursday evening, a fire erupted at a fast-food restaurant near the Nandakam Guest House in Tirumala, Tirupati, leaving a woman seriously injured, fire officials reported. The flames rapidly swept through the kitchen area of Sri Lakshmi Narayana fast food.

Prompt action by the hotel staff saw the injured woman quickly admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. While the exact cause of the blaze remains unconfirmed, speculation suggests a possible gas leak could be at fault, according to initial findings by the fire department.

Two fire tenders dispatched to the scene managed to extinguish the fire in a timely manner, preventing further damage. Authorities have launched a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. (ANI)

