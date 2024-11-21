Madhya Pradesh Unveils Ambitious Medicity Project Aiming 2028 Completion

Madhya Pradesh has embarked on a groundbreaking project, with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurating the state's first Medicity and Medical College in Ujjain. Set on a 14.97-acre site, the project is valued at Rs 592.30 crores and expects completion by the 'Simhastha' festival in 2028. This significant endeavor is poised to boost Ujjain's global reputation in the health sector.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of the initiative, noting that it will feature advanced medical facilities and a Medical Device Park. The campus will also accommodate residential arrangements for healthcare personnel, aiming to integrate state-of-the-art healthcare services under the spiritual guidance of Lord Mahakal. With the private sector's involvement, the project aims to position Ujjain as a prime destination for medical tourism.

Additionally, Yadav discussed the impressive expansion of medical institutions in the state, from five colleges in 2003-04 to 30 today. The integration of medical education with high-capacity hospitals, along with new Ayurvedic and Homeopathy colleges, demonstrates the government's commitment to a comprehensive healthcare infrastructure. The initiative includes efforts to double medical student numbers and introduce airlifting services for critical patients, enhancing healthcare delivery across Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)