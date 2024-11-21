Madhya Pradesh Unveils Ambitious Medicity Project Aiming 2028 Completion
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launched Madhya Pradesh's first Medicity and Medical College in Ujjain, with plans to complete it by the 2028 'Simhastha' festival. This Rs 592.30 crore initiative includes a medical device park and aims to elevate Ujjain's status in global healthcare and medical tourism.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh has embarked on a groundbreaking project, with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurating the state's first Medicity and Medical College in Ujjain. Set on a 14.97-acre site, the project is valued at Rs 592.30 crores and expects completion by the 'Simhastha' festival in 2028. This significant endeavor is poised to boost Ujjain's global reputation in the health sector.
The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of the initiative, noting that it will feature advanced medical facilities and a Medical Device Park. The campus will also accommodate residential arrangements for healthcare personnel, aiming to integrate state-of-the-art healthcare services under the spiritual guidance of Lord Mahakal. With the private sector's involvement, the project aims to position Ujjain as a prime destination for medical tourism.
Additionally, Yadav discussed the impressive expansion of medical institutions in the state, from five colleges in 2003-04 to 30 today. The integration of medical education with high-capacity hospitals, along with new Ayurvedic and Homeopathy colleges, demonstrates the government's commitment to a comprehensive healthcare infrastructure. The initiative includes efforts to double medical student numbers and introduce airlifting services for critical patients, enhancing healthcare delivery across Madhya Pradesh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chemist Warehouse Triumphs: Sigma Healthcare Merger Approved
HealthEdge Expands in Bangalore: Boosting Innovation in Healthcare Technology
Diwakar Bhowmik Joins MyHealthcare as Co-Founder and COO
Revolutionizing Remote Healthcare: Tamil Nadu's Bike Ambulance Initiative
MyHealthcare Appoints Diwakar Bhowmik as Co-Founder and COO