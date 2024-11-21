NHRC Investigates Alleged Police Harassment in Telangana Village's Land Dispute

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has launched an investigation following allegations of police harassment and abuse in Lagacharla village, Vikarabad district, Telangana. Residents claim they faced false charges and physical abuse after opposing the state's land acquisition for a planned Pharma Village without proper procedures.

According to NHRC, the victims, predominantly from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Communities, reported the alleged atrocities to the Commission. The incident reportedly escalated when the District Collector and officials visited the village on November 11 to announce the land acquisition.

Police, allegedly accompanied by local troublemakers, raided the village, targeting even pregnant women, cutting off internet and electricity to prevent external assistance. NHRC has called for a detailed report from Telangana's Chief Secretary and Director General of Police regarding the status of the FIRs, the condition of the displaced villagers, and any medical aid provided.

The NHRC has ordered a prompt on-site inquiry by a joint team of its Law and Investigation officers, with findings expected within a week. Questions have arisen over the necessity of acquiring 1,374 acres of fertile agricultural land when a previously acquired 16,000 acres remains unused for a Pharma City.

(With inputs from agencies.)