Nissan's Major Restructuring: 1,000 Jobs Affected in Thailand

Nissan Motor is planning to cut or reassign around 1,000 jobs in Thailand as part of its global workforce reduction strategy. The automaker will reduce operations at one of its Thailand plants, impacting production capacity, amidst declining sales and rising competition from Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 06:21 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 06:21 IST
Nissan Motor is set to eliminate or transfer approximately 1,000 jobs in Thailand, aligning with its global workforce downsizing strategy. Sources informed Reuters about the development, which will see a partial closure of the Thailand Plant No.1 and a consolidation of operations into Plant No.2 by September next year.

In an earlier announcement, the Japanese automaker revealed plans to cut 9,000 jobs worldwide after disappointing earnings. In the U.S., around 1,000 employees are taking early retirement. A Nissan spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

With a capacity of 220,000 units for Plant 1 and 150,000 units for Plant 2, these facilities make Thailand Nissan's largest production center in Southeast Asia. However, sales in Thailand plunged by 30% in 2023, amid competition from Chinese electric vehicle makers like BYD and SAIC. The two plants also produce SUVs for other markets, including Kicks and Terra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

