Nissan's Major Restructuring: 1,000 Jobs Affected in Thailand

Nissan Motor is set to eliminate or transfer approximately 1,000 jobs in Thailand, aligning with its global workforce downsizing strategy. Sources informed Reuters about the development, which will see a partial closure of the Thailand Plant No.1 and a consolidation of operations into Plant No.2 by September next year.

In an earlier announcement, the Japanese automaker revealed plans to cut 9,000 jobs worldwide after disappointing earnings. In the U.S., around 1,000 employees are taking early retirement. A Nissan spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

With a capacity of 220,000 units for Plant 1 and 150,000 units for Plant 2, these facilities make Thailand Nissan's largest production center in Southeast Asia. However, sales in Thailand plunged by 30% in 2023, amid competition from Chinese electric vehicle makers like BYD and SAIC. The two plants also produce SUVs for other markets, including Kicks and Terra.

