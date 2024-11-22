Left Menu

Gold Shines Bright Amid Global Tensions

Gold prices surged as global tensions escalated with Russia's missile strike on Ukraine. The euro hit a 13-month low while European gas prices peaked. Stock markets saw mixed reactions following Nvidia's stellar earnings, and the yen showed strength amid speculation about fiscal intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 08:00 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 08:00 IST
Gold Shines Bright Amid Global Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gold rose to its highest weekly gain in almost eight months, driven by heightened geopolitical tensions as Russia launched a hypersonic missile strike on Ukraine. The euro, meanwhile, slumped to a 13-month low amid market uncertainties.

Escalating risks pushed European gas prices to new heights, steering investors toward safer options such as German debt and the Swiss franc, which ended with its first weekly increase in two months. In Asia, Nvidia's robust performance lifted tech stocks, with gains noted across Taiwan and South Korea.

On the financial markets, gold held steady at $2,677 an ounce, climbing over 4.5% for the week. Speculation about Japan's fiscal policy also boosted the yen, which strengthened against the dollar amid talks of potential interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024