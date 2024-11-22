Left Menu

AI Revolution in Farming: LetZFarm App Launches in Caribbean

A Massachusetts-based group has introduced the LetZFarm App in Trinidad and Tobago, offering AI-driven insights to Caribbean farmers for better decisions in agriculture, climate adaptation, and market access. The scalable app aims to expand across Caribbean nations, enhancing productivity and food security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-11-2024 08:04 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 08:04 IST
AI Revolution in Farming: LetZFarm App Launches in Caribbean
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A Massachusetts-based group of Indian Americans has spearheaded a significant advancement in agricultural technology with the launch of the LetZFarm App. Debuting at the InvestSmart Caribbean Summit in Washington D.C., the app promises AI-driven insights for farmers in Trinidad and Tobago, aiming to enhance farming decisions, promote food security, and adapt practices to climate change.

The app's development involved a collaboration between Abris Inc and the Carbon Zero Institute of Trinidad and Tobago. Priya Samant, CEO and co-founder of Abris Inc, stated, 'Our goal is to extend this smart agricultural companion to different Caribbean nations. It's designed to aid farmers with weather alerts, market prices, and crop management, thus forming a one-stop solution.'

The app was formally launched by Hemang Jani, senior advisor to the World Bank's executive director. Jani emphasized, 'This initiative exemplifies the global influence of Indian knowledge, aiming to boost agricultural productivity, reduce prices, and connect farmers to optimal markets globally.' LetZFarm's trajectory sees it not only becoming a staple in Trinidad and Tobago but also expanding its benefits throughout the Caribbean and Latin America.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024