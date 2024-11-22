AI Revolution in Farming: LetZFarm App Launches in Caribbean

A Massachusetts-based group of Indian Americans has spearheaded a significant advancement in agricultural technology with the launch of the LetZFarm App. Debuting at the InvestSmart Caribbean Summit in Washington D.C., the app promises AI-driven insights for farmers in Trinidad and Tobago, aiming to enhance farming decisions, promote food security, and adapt practices to climate change.

The app's development involved a collaboration between Abris Inc and the Carbon Zero Institute of Trinidad and Tobago. Priya Samant, CEO and co-founder of Abris Inc, stated, 'Our goal is to extend this smart agricultural companion to different Caribbean nations. It's designed to aid farmers with weather alerts, market prices, and crop management, thus forming a one-stop solution.'

The app was formally launched by Hemang Jani, senior advisor to the World Bank's executive director. Jani emphasized, 'This initiative exemplifies the global influence of Indian knowledge, aiming to boost agricultural productivity, reduce prices, and connect farmers to optimal markets globally.' LetZFarm's trajectory sees it not only becoming a staple in Trinidad and Tobago but also expanding its benefits throughout the Caribbean and Latin America.

(With inputs from agencies.)