Microsoft Calls Trump to Reinforce Cybersecurity Stance

In a strategic move to bolster global cybersecurity, Microsoft has publicly urged former President Donald Trump to increase pressure on Russia and China regarding cyberattacks. This appeal comes amid rising concerns over foreign interference.

Microsoft's call to action underscores the escalating threats posed by these cyber incursions and reflects the critical necessity for enhanced protective measures. The tech giant is advocating for comprehensive and decisive policies to safeguard sensitive data and infrastructure.

This development highlights the urgent need for robust defense mechanisms in the evolving cybersecurity landscape, amidst international tensions and growing reliance on digital systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)